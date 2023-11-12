In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Christian Dvorak to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Dvorak has no points on the power play.

Dvorak's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 31 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

