The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Caufield in that upcoming Canadiens-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Caufield has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Caufield has a goal in five games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 14 games this year, Caufield has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 14 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Caufield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +30 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

