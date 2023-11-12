Sunday's game between the Siena Saints (1-0) and the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Edward Leede Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53, heavily favoring Siena to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

Their last time out, the Big Green lost 70-52 to Bryant on Monday.

Dartmouth vs. Siena Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 77, Dartmouth 53

Other Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Green were outscored by 15.6 points per game last season, with a -437 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.7 points per game (344th in college basketball), and allowed 69.3 per outing (297th in college basketball).

With 50.3 points per game in Ivy League action, Dartmouth put up 3.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (53.7 PPG).

When playing at home, the Big Green posted 2.7 fewer points per game (52.3) than in road games last year (55.0).

Defensively Dartmouth was better in home games last year, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 in away games.

