Ezekiel Elliott has a good matchup when his New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Colts give up 125.6 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

On the ground, Elliott has amassed 277 yards after 73 carries (30.8 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. Elliott makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 16 passes for 74 yards (8.2 ypg).

Elliott vs. the Colts

Elliott vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 77 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 125.6 rushing yards the Colts allow per outing makes them the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 15 touchdowns on the ground (1.7 per game). The Colts' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his nine opportunities this season (55.6%).

The Patriots pass on 60.6% of their plays and run on 39.4%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 34.9% of his team's 209 rushing attempts this season (73).

Elliott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (41.7% of his team's 24 red zone rushes).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Elliott Receiving Insights

Elliott, in five of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has been targeted on 22 of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He averages 3.4 yards per target this season (74 yards on 22 targets).

Elliott, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

