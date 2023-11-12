Will Ezekiel Elliott pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has 277 rushing yards (30.8 ypg) on 73 carries, with two touchdowns.

Elliott also has 74 receiving yards (8.2 per game) on 16 catches.

Elliott has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0

