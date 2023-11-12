Jalen Reagor has a good matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Colts concede 235 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Reagor has caught two passes (on nine targets) for 22 yards (to average 7.3 per game) so far this year.

Reagor vs. the Colts

Reagor vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Reagor will square off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts allow 235 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Colts have surrendered 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 10th in the league.

Jalen Reagor Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Reagor Receiving Insights

After one try, Reagor will be aiming to go over a receiving yards over/under for the first time this year.

Reagor has been targeted on nine of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (2.8% target share).

He has racked up 2.4 yards per target (22 yards on nine targets).

Having played three games this year, Reagor has not tallied a TD reception.

Reagor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

