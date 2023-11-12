Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 12?
Can we expect Johnathan Kovacevic scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
- Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|W 3-1
Canadiens vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
