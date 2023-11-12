On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jordan Harris going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Harris has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:33 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.