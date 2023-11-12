Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Anderson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Anderson has averaged 17:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Anderson has yet to score a goal through 14 games this season.

Anderson has a point in one of 14 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of 14 games this year, Anderson has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Anderson has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.