Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 12?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kaiden Guhle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Guhle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Guhle has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|25:08
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/17/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Away
|L 6-5 SO
Canadiens vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
