Which side has the edge at quarterback when Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) clash with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Patriots vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Mac Jones vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 9 Games Played 8 64.8% Completion % 63.6% 1,861 (206.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,527 (190.9) 10 Touchdowns 8 9 Interceptions 5 71 (7.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 45 (5.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 226.5 yards

: Over/Under 226.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Colts Defensive Stats

This year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 30th in the NFL with 26.9 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 30th with 3,245 total yards allowed (360.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 235 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 19th in the NFL with 6.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Colts are struggling this season, with 1,130 rushing yards allowed (28th in NFL). They rank 32nd with 15 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Indianapolis is 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.9%. It is 24th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 63%.

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 223.5 yards

: Over/Under 223.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

