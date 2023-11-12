Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 12?
In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Michael Matheson to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- Matheson has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Matheson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages three shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|27:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|28:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|26:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Away
|W 3-1
Canadiens vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
