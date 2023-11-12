Michael Matheson will be among those in action Sunday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Matheson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus this season, in 24:32 per game on the ice, is -6.

Matheson has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has a point in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Matheson has an assist in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+30) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 1 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.