When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Pezzetta light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:30 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.