Mike Gesicki has a good matchup when his New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Colts concede 235 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Gesicki's 27 targets have led to 19 catches for 160 yards (and an average of 17.8 per game) and one score.

Gesicki vs. the Colts

Gesicki vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is giving up 235 yards per contest this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Colts' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this season, Gesicki has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gesicki has received 8.4% of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (112th in NFL).

Gesicki, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

