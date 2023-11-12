Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has put together 160 yards receiving (on 19 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 27 times, and is putting up 17.8 yards per game.

In one of nine games this year, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0

