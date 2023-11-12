The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 21:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In six of 14 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Suzuki has had an assist in a game five times this season over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Suzuki goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Suzuki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+30) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 13 Points 4 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

