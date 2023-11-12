Should you bet on Rafael Harvey-Pinard to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Harvey-Pinard has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harvey-Pinard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 5:06 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:00 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 5-2 10/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:03 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.