Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 12?
Should you bet on Rafael Harvey-Pinard to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Harvey-Pinard stats and insights
- Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Harvey-Pinard has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Harvey-Pinard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|5:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:03
|Home
|W 3-2
Canadiens vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
