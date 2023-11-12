Will Sean Monahan find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Monahan has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

Monahan averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:40 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.