The Montreal Canadiens, with Sean Monahan, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Monahan has a goal in six games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 14 games this year, Monahan has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 14 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

