Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 12?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Tanner Pearson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Pearson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Pearson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Pearson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:24
|Away
|W 3-1
Canadiens vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
