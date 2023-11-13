America East squads will be on Monday's college basketball schedule in one game, the UMass Lowell River Hawks squaring off against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UMass Lowell River Hawks at Holy Cross Crusaders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!