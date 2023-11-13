Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football Game – Week 10
The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Bills vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Bills winning by a considerably more robust margin (14.5 points). Take the Bills.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 77.5%.
- The Bills have a 5-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).
- Buffalo has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -345 or shorter.
- This season, the Broncos have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
- Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7.5)
- The Bills have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- The Broncos have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-1).
- Denver has not covered the spread when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Between them, these two teams average 1.2 more points per game (48.2) than this game's total (47).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (46.1) than this game's over/under of 47 points.
- The Bills have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).
- In the Broncos' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).
Dalton Kincaid Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|42.4
|1
Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|201.6
|16
|25.1
|0
