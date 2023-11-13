The Buffalo Bills' (5-4) injury report heading into their game against the Denver Broncos (3-5) currently has eight players. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, November 13 from Highmark Stadium.

The Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game, falling 24-18.

The Broncos are coming off of a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Poyer S Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Out Terrel Bernard LB Concussion Questionable A.J. Klein LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Powers OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Bills Season Insights

On offense, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL with 370.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

The Bills rank seventh in points scored this season (26.7 points per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per game.

The Bills are averaging 262.1 passing yards per game on offense (sixth in the NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 219.6 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo ranks 14th in the NFL with 108.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 19th in rushing yards allowed per contest (114.4).

The Bills have the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the league at even, forcing 14 turnovers (12th in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (20th in NFL).

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Broncos (+260)

Bills (-350), Broncos (+260) Total: 47.5 points

