How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup.
How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
Bills Insights
- The Bills average just 1.6 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Broncos give up (28.3).
- The Bills average 370.2 yards per game, 35.7 fewer yards than the 405.9 the Broncos give up per outing.
- This season, Buffalo rushes for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than Denver allows per outing (154.1).
- The Bills have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills' average points scored in home games (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).
- The Bills rack up 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and concede 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).
- Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game at home (21.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 224.6 at home (five more than overall).
- The Bills accumulate 111.8 rushing yards per game at home (3.7 more than their overall average), and concede 120.6 at home (6.2 more than overall).
- The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 24-18
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
