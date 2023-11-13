The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights

The Bills average just 1.6 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Broncos give up (28.3).

The Bills average 370.2 yards per game, 35.7 fewer yards than the 405.9 the Broncos give up per outing.

This season, Buffalo rushes for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than Denver allows per outing (154.1).

The Bills have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Bills Home Performance

The Bills' average points scored in home games (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).

The Bills rack up 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and concede 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).

Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game at home (21.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 224.6 at home (five more than overall).

The Bills accumulate 111.8 rushing yards per game at home (3.7 more than their overall average), and concede 120.6 at home (6.2 more than overall).

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.