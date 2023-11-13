The Buffalo Bills (5-4) are listed as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (3-5). This contest has a point total of 46.5.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills as they prepare for this matchup against the Broncos. The recent betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be found in this article before they meet the Bills.

Bills vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 10 Odds

Buffalo vs. Denver Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

Buffalo has gone over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Denver has won twice against the spread this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

This season, four of Denver's eight games have hit the over.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 274.5 (-115) - 32.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 55.5 (-115) - 18.5 (-105) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 37.5 (-118) - Stefon Diggs - - - - 85.5 (-115) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 55.5 (-111) - Khalil Shakir - - - - 35.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

