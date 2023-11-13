Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-4) are listed as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (3-5). This contest has a point total of 46.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills as they prepare for this matchup against the Broncos. The recent betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be found in this article before they meet the Bills.
Bills vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7.5)
|46.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7)
|46.5
|-350
|+280
Buffalo vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: ESPN
Bills vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Buffalo has posted a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Buffalo has gone over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).
- Denver has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
- This season, four of Denver's eight games have hit the over.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|274.5 (-115)
|-
|32.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|55.5 (-115)
|-
|18.5 (-105)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-118)
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85.5 (-115)
|-
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55.5 (-111)
|-
|Khalil Shakir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
