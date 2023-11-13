The Boston Celtics' (7-2) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 13 matchup with the New York Knicks (5-4) at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Celtics took care of business in their last matchup 117-94 against the Raptors on Saturday. In the Celtics' win, Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot Al Horford C Questionable Knee 5.3 7.3 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 220.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.