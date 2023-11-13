The New York Knicks (5-4) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on November 13, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Boston has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics record 17 more points per game (120.2) than the Knicks give up (103.2).

Boston has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 103.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are scoring 14 more points per game (128) than they are when playing on the road (114).

Boston allows 104 points per game at home this year, compared to 109 away from home.

The Celtics are sinking 17.5 treys per game with a 41.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.1 more threes and 8.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries