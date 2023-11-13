Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle and others when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 3.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points per game, 2.2 more than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He has connected on 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 18.5-point over/under for Kristaps Porzingis on Monday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (7.5).

Porzingis has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Randle's 13.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 22.5 points. That is 2.5 more than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

