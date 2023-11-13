With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Deonte Harris a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris' 17 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 113 yards (12.6 per game) and one score.

In one of eight games this year, Harris has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0

