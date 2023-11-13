James Cook will be facing the worst run defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cook has recorded a team-leading 506 yards on the ground after receiving 108 attempts (56.2 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. As a receiver, Cook has added 22 catches for 211 yards while scoring one touchdown.

Cook vs. the Broncos

Cook vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 154.1 rushing yards the Broncos concede per game makes them the worst run defense in the league this season.

The Broncos have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (one per game).

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit the rushing yards over in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bills pass on 58.7% of their plays and run on 41.3%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 47.4% of his team's 228 rushing attempts this season (108).

Cook has rushed for a touchdown once this season in nine games played.

He has 7.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-105)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Cook has 8.0% of his team's target share (26 targets on 324 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (49th in NFL).

In one of nine games this year, Cook has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Cook (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

