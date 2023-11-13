Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tatum had 27 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 117-94 win versus the Raptors.

Let's break down Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-108)

Over 27.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+130)

Over 4.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 42 boards per game.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per contest last season (13th in the league).

On defense, the Knicks allowed 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 39 34 11 4 3 1 2

