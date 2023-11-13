Josh Allen will be facing the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills play the Denver Broncos in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Allen has 2,423 yards passing (269.2 per game) and has completed 71.3% of his throws (231-for-324) while recording 18 TD passes and nine picks. Allen has chipped in on the ground, too, with 233 yards (25.9 per game) on 44 carries and six TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Broncos

Allen vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Broncos have given up seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Denver has given up two or more touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Broncos have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Broncos yield 251.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league by allowing two passing touchdowns per game to opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Watch Bills vs Broncos on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 274.5 (-115)

274.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-182)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

So far this season, Allen has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of nine opportunities.

The Bills have passed 58.7% of the time and run 41.3% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen is No. 7 in the league averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (2,423 total yards passing).

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all nine games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 85.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (24).

Allen accounts for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his total 324 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games).

Allen has rushed for a score in six of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 14 carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 26-for-38 / 258 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-30 / 169 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 27-for-40 / 359 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.