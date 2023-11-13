Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10?
The Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Josh Allen hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Allen has taken 44 carries for 233 yards (25.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Allen has rushed for a TD in six games (of nine games played).
Josh Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
