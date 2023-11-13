The Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Josh Allen hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Allen has taken 44 carries for 233 yards (25.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Allen has rushed for a TD in six games (of nine games played).

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1

