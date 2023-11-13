Khalil Shakir will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Shakir has grabbed 18 balls (on 19 targets) for 224 yards (28.0 per game) and one score this season.

Shakir vs. the Broncos

Shakir vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 251.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Broncos have given up 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 28th in the league.

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir has 5.9% of his team's target share (19 targets on 324 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times, averaging 11.8 yards per target (sixth in NFL).

Shakir, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (3.6%).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

