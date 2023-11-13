When Khalil Shakir suits up for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Shakir will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has grabbed 18 balls (on 19 targets) for 224 yards (28 per game) and one score this campaign.

In one of eight games this season, Shakir has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0

Rep Khalil Shakir with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.