Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 117-94 win over the Raptors, Porzingis put up 21 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-118)

Over 18.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, conceding 113.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest last year, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.1 per game.

On defense, the Knicks gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 38 30 8 0 5 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.