Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray has a good matchup in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the most rushing yards in the league, 154.1 per game.

On 42 rushing carries, Murray has collected 147 yards on the ground (16.3 ypg). He's scored two rushing touchdowns. Murray has recorded 11 catches for 79 receiving yards (8.8 ypg).

Murray vs. the Broncos

Murray vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 59 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 59 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Broncos have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 154.1 rushing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's worst rush defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Broncos' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Bills Player Previews

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray hit his rushing yards over once in four games played this season.

The Bills pass on 58.7% of their plays and run on 41.3%. They are eighth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 18.4% of his team's 228 rushing attempts this season (42).

Murray has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.1% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (28.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Latavius Murray Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Murray Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Murray has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Murray has 3.7% of his team's target share (12 targets on 324 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 6.6 yards per target.

Murray does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Murray has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

