The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) hit the court at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no line set.

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers had 14 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Xavier went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers scored only 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Xavier put together a 15-12 ATS record and a 23-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0

Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

