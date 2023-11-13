Stefon Diggs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 10. Trying to find Diggs' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 10, Diggs has 70 receptions for 834 yards -- 11.9 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 97 occasions.

Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Diggs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 97 70 834 251 7 11.9

Diggs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1

