Will Stefon Diggs Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stefon Diggs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 10. Trying to find Diggs' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 10, Diggs has 70 receptions for 834 yards -- 11.9 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 97 occasions.
Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bills.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Bills vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Diggs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|70
|834
|251
|7
|11.9
Diggs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|13
|10
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|7
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|111
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|120
|3
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|121
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|16
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|6
|58
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|6
|86
|1
