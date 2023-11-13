With the Buffalo Bills playing the Denver Broncos in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Stefon Diggs a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has grabbed 70 balls for a team-best 834 yards and seven TDs. He has been targeted 97 times, averaging 92.7 yards per game.

In five of nine games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1

