With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Trent Sherfield a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield's 10 targets have resulted in seven catches for 53 yards (7.6 per game).

Having played five games this year, Sherfield has not tallied a TD reception.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0

