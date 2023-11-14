Will Alexander Newhook Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 14?
When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Newhook stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Newhook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
