When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Newhook has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

