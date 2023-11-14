Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 14?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- Marchand averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:39
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
