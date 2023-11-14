Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 14?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- Gallagher has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Gallagher averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|14:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
