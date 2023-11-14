The Boston Bruins (11-1-2) are road favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Tuesday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals five of 15 times.

The Bruins have gone 8-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Boston is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of the time).

Buffalo is 3-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 3-7-0 5.9 3.20 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.20 2.20 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.7 3.20 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.10 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

