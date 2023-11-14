Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Boston Bruins (11-1-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN. The Bruins fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Bruins' offense has scored 32 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (20.6%). They are 7-1-2 in those contests.
Before this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Sabres 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 2-2-4 in overtime games as part of an 11-1-2 overall record.
- In the six games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-2 record (good for eight points).
- Boston has scored two goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 10-1-1 in those games (to record 21 points).
- In the six games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 3-1-2.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-1-1 to record 11 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|17th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|22nd
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|15th
|13th
|31.6
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|18th
|15th
|21.28%
|Power Play %
|11.11%
|28th
|2nd
|90.91%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.48%
|10th
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
