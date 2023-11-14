Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Jeff Skinner and others are listed when the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 21 points in 14 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brad Marchand has seven goals and eight assists to total 15 points (1.1 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Charlie Coyle has scored five goals and added six assists through 14 games for Boston.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 3 1 4 6 at Stars Nov. 6 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 15 games for Buffalo add up to 13 total points on the season.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 1

Tage Thompson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Tage Thompson has collected 12 points this season, with six goals and six assists.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Nov. 10 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 3

