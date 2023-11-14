As they get ready to take on the Calgary Flames (4-8-2) on Tuesday, November 14 at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Jacob Markstrom G Questionable Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 43 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (51 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -8, they are 24th in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames' 37 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -13.

Canadiens vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6

