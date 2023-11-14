Canadiens vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 14
As they get ready to take on the Calgary Flames (4-8-2) on Tuesday, November 14 at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (7-6-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jacob Markstrom
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Canadiens vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 43 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (51 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -8, they are 24th in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames' 37 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -13.
Canadiens vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-145)
|Canadiens (+120)
|6
