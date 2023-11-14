Coming off a loss last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canadiens vs Flames Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.4 goals per game (51 in total), 25th in the league.

The Canadiens have 43 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 15 5 9 14 7 6 50% Sean Monahan 15 6 7 13 9 8 59.3% Nicholas Suzuki 15 6 7 13 14 5 51.2% Michael Matheson 15 4 8 12 20 4 - Brendan Gallagher 15 5 3 8 5 5 75%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 24th in goals against, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Flames rank 27th in the league with 37 goals scored (2.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players